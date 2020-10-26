Two seats open on Peachtree City Airport Authority

Peachtree City is accepting applications for one regular member and one alternate on its Airport Authority. The five-member volunteer board oversees operations at Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field. The seat currently held by S. Charles Murray will be vacant as of Jan. 1, and that position’s new full term will end Dec. 31, 2025; an alternate position will be filled for a single 2021 term. Board meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Aviation Center at 7 Falcon Field, and members are expected to attend at least 80% of them.