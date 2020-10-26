Two seats open on Peachtree City Airport Authority

Peachtree City is accepting applications for one regular member and one alternate on its Airport Authority. The five-member volunteer board oversees operations at Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field. The seat currently held by S. Charles Murray will be vacant as of Jan. 1, and that position’s new full term will end Dec. 31, 2025; an alternate position will be filled for a single 2021 term. Board meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Aviation Center at 7 Falcon Field, and members are expected to attend at least 80% of them.
Candidates must be legal Georgia residents who have lived in Peachtree City for at least six months. City employees and elected officials anywhere in Fayette County are not eligible for appointment. Applications are available by contacting Stacey Collins at scollins@peachtree-city.org or stopping by City Hall, 151 Willowbend Road. Submissions are due back to City Hall by 5 p.m. on Oct. 30.