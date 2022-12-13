Christmas events continue in Trilith

The Town of Trilith is hosting a variety of Christmas events.
- The Studio Cafe, 461 Sandy Creek Road, Fayetteville, will present the Hanna Brothers Holiday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15. The $25 buffet and hot cocoa bar will benefit WinShape Camps. The camps offer overnight and day camp experiences for children of all ages. Buffet reservations: 678-695-6278. Information: HBStudioCafe.com, camps.WinShape.org
- Jingle Jog with Piedmont Wellness Center at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 on the trails around Trilith. Registration is required at Trilith’s member services desk at trilith.com/events.
- Sip and Shop Last-Minute Gifts from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 17 in downtown Trilith.
- Enzo Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. Dec. 24. The dinner will include a three-course prix fixe menu by Executive Chef Andrea Montobbio and live music.
