Winner: This is the best park in Dunwoody

Visiting a park with friends and family might just be the ideal socially-distanced activity to partake in during the coronavirus pandemic. The popularity of parks during this unprecedented time is easily explainable, and luckily, Dunwoody residents have several parks to choose from.
The latest Best of Dunwoody poll asked AJC readers which Dunwoody park they venture to when they’re in need of some fresh air, exercise and sunshine. The poll included six parks for residents to choose from.
In sixth place was Windwood Hollow Park, that residents described on Google as a “small, cozy park” that’s “perfect for toddlers” and is a “true hidden gem.” Dunwoody Trailway, a 12-foot wide, multi-use trail which connects across three distinctive parks in the City of Dunwoody, came in fifth place.
Dunwoody Park and Vernon Oaks Park tied for fourth place. Both parks feature extensive nature trails. Taking the second place spot was Donaldson-Barrister Farm, a historic home with picturesque lawns for picnicking.
The top spot for best park in Dunwoody goes to Brook Run Park. Located at 4770 North Peachtree Road, at 110-acres, Brook Run Park is the largest park in not only Dunwoody, but the region, according to the City of Dunwoody website. The park features a playground, 2-mile loop multi-use trail, skate park, dog park, community garden, and event pavilions.
