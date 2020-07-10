WINNER: Best brunch spot in Dunwoody | Best of Dunwoody.

Brunch with friends looks a little bit different during the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean waffles, pancakes and biscuits are off the menu.
The latest Best of Dunwoody poll asked readers where they go for their favorite brunch food in and around the city and readers weren’t shy about chiming in with their opinions.
Residents had six options to choose from. In sixth place was Corner Bakery Cafe. While the restaurant is temporarily closed, they typically offer a wide variety of sandwiches, wraps and salads. Crema Espresso Gourmet came in fifth place, and although the restaurant is closed for dining, their drive-thru is open daily, offering their entire menu.
Fourth and third places belong to la Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe and Goldbergs Fine Foods, both spots for quick and deliciously fresh baked goods and specialty breakfast foods. Coming in at second is the chain restaurant Another Broken Egg, which has several locations throughout metro Atlanta.
And finally, first place went to First Watch, which received more than 38% of readers’ votes. The brunch spot touts itself as “an award-winning Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch favorite that specializes in both traditional and innovative creations all freshly prepared to order.”
