Tartan Trot benefit in Dunwoody is on Feb. 11

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
25 minutes ago

The 17th annual Tartan Trot 5K/10K Run/Walk, 1-Mile Fun Run and Tot Trot are coming up at 7 a.m. Feb. 11 at Saint Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 1978 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody.

This AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifier will include a large group of runners from the Kyle Pease Foundation that works to bring awareness and support for people with disabilities by providing assistance for them to be active in sports.

KPF participants will be pushing wheelchair runners in the race.

About 1,000 runners or walkers are expected for this race, which also offers a virtual option.

Rain or shine, the Tartan Trot brings out bagpipes, kilts and dozens of homemade cakes and pies for winners and runners.

Proceeds allow the church to support various charities.

Last year, more than $75,000 was raised for outreach partners.

Race fees range from $20 to $45, with no refunds or rain checks.

For more details, visit TartanTrot.com/index.php/faq or facebook.com/TartanTrot.

Carolyn Cunningham
