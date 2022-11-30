ajc logo
Dunwoody welcomes letters to seniors, Santa

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
49 minutes ago

Dunwoody Parks and Recreation officials are encouraging participation in two letter-writing campaigns for the holidays.

  • Letters to Seniors: Letters will be collected at the North Shallowford Annex (4770 N. Shallowford Road) and Spruill Arts Center (5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road). Then they will be distributed to Dunwoody assisted living communities for their residents. Look for the festive mailbox, starting Dec. 1. Letters will be accepted until noon Dec. 21.
  • Letters to Santa: Children can send messages and pictures to Santa by emailing Santa.Claus@dunwoodyga.gov. Santa will respond with a personalized, mailed letter from the North Pole. Include the child’s name, return mailing address and any special instructions in the email. Messages will be accepted from Dec. 1 until Dec. 16. Letters will include only responses. No gifts will be sent.

For more information, contact dunwoodyga.gov.

