Water main break, road collapse affecting DeKalb apartment complex

Some DeKalb County residents were left without running water — or an easy way in and out of their apartment complex — on Tuesday afternoon.
DeKalb officials said crews were working to assess the damage and fix a water main break outside the Twin Keys Apartments Homes on Briarwood Road. The effort was further complicated because the road to the complex caved in.
“Earlier today, part of the road collapsed under weight of a DeKalb County dump truck,” officials said in a news release. “The truck has been removed with the aid of a crane.”
A spokesman for the county said no one was injured and residents were being provided bottled water, but few other details were available.
It was not immediately clear if the dump truck caused the road to collapse while responding to the water main break; if the collapse alerted authorities to a previously unknown break; or if there was another explanation entirely.
No estimated timetable for repairs was available.
About the Author