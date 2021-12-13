Vaccine demand holds steady in DeKalb despite Omicron threat

Explore Third omicron case found in Georgia

Nickens said each county is waiting for guidance and more information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state officials. He said county leaders are in the same boat as concerned residents.

“Right now, we’re just in a holding pattern like everyone else,” Nickens said. “We’re still learning more about the new variant.”

Until they receive new recommendation, he said the DeKalb Board of Health will continue with its current strategy, which focuses on encouraging vaccination and dispelling misinformation. DeKalb’s vaccination rate of 54% is slightly ahead of the statewide rate, but it lags behind the national average of 63%.

“The more information we share with them about how everything was developed, how the vaccine works, dispelling those myths and sharing truth facts, then they’re more likely to get the vaccine,” Nickens said.

DeKalb has been one of the most aggressive counties in Georgia when it comes to offering monetary incentives to get immunized. Nearly 2,000 people received a vaccine dose — and a $100 gift card — at a county-sponsored event in Doraville on Dec. 4. The county’s board of commissioners used federal pandemic relief funds to finance the effort.

Other municipalities, such as Gwinnett County, has begun offering similar gift card incentives.

With generous gift cards on the table, it’s tough to tell if Omicron is leading many DeKalb residents to get vaccinated at this point in the pandemic, when vaccine doses are in great supply. Nickens said the county has had no recent issues providing standard doses or booster shots.

DeKalb offers vaccinations at the Doraville MARTA station, the county’s regional health centers and a few mobile medical units. For now, Nickens said the county won’t revisit reopening more mass vaccination sites unless demand starkly increases.

“There are increased opportunities for people to get vaccinated primarily where they are instead of having to come to us,” he said. “We’re trying to be cognizant of meeting people where they are.”

For more information on getting vaccinated in DeKalb, visit dekalbhealth.net.