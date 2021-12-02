DeKalb hosting another COVID-19 vaccine event with $100 gift cards

Booster shots are also available for those 18 and older.

Participants can remain in the cars during the event but walk-ups are welcome.

Vaccines are free.

“The Latino community in DeKalb County is very grateful to CEO Thurmond for his leadership in providing COVID-19 vaccinations during the pandemic,” Victoria Chacon, founder of La Vision Newspaper, which has partnered with the county on a number of events, said in a news release.

Overall, about 53 percent of DeKalb County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. At about 46.9%, Hispanic and Latino residents are the county’s least vaccinates community.