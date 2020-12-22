DeKalb unveils mobile medical units to help during pandemic and beyond

The health department already has one of the vans in its possession, and a second was expected to be delivered later Tuesday. The rest of the vehicles were expected to arrive by the end of the year.

The new vans will be used for things like education and expanding the health department’s mobile farmers market program. The larger mobile medical units — which come with equipment, in-take and examination rooms — will be able to provide even more services to residents with diabetes, hypertension and other conditions that, in addition to presenting their own issues, can create disparate outcomes when combined with illnesses like COVID-19.

The medical units will also help the county health department distribute COVID-19 vaccinations. Ford said smaller long-term care facilities that did not make the distribution lists for CVS or Walgreen’s would likely be their first destination.

“The health, safety and economic well-being of all DeKalb residents are the primary objectives of the county’s response to the pandemic,” Thurmond said. “We are fortunate to have Dr. Ford and her excellent team as partners.”