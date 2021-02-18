DeKalb moving vaccination site to MARTA station

“DeKalb County has enjoyed a long partnership with MARTA and [the Doraville] vaccination site is conveniently located so our residents may take MARTA or drive to receive their shots,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. said. “This set up at Doraville rail station is not only easily accessible by transit, it’s more secure for our county medical professionals who are working virtually ‘round the clock to protect the health of DeKalb County residents.”

Georgia remains in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, meaning only residents 65 and older and their caregivers; first responders; health care workers; and residents and staff at long-term care facilities are currently eligible.

Like communities across Georgia and the country, DeKalb has received a limited and inconsistent supply of the vaccine. Things have been further complicated this week by weather-related shipping delays and, in DeKalb, some residents expecting their second dose of the Moderna vaccine have had to reschedule.

A health board spokesman said Thursday that residents with such appointments for Friday and Saturday were also being contacted via email and phone to reschedule.

Appointments for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday and Saturday are still being honored.

New vaccine appointments can be scheduled at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19-vaccine/, but availability is sporadic. Vaccines are also available through retailers like Publix, Kroger and CVS.