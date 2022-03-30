Stonecrest to hold November special election to fill vacant council seat

Because of a special election to replace a disgraced mayor, Stonecrest will also have to fill a vacant council seat. Jazzmin Cobble, who was elected last November to a second term representing District 3, resigned her post earlier this month to run for mayor, requiring a special election to fulfill the rest of her term.

The Stonecrest City Council voted Monday to hold the District 3 special election on Nov. 8, coinciding with federal races for Congress and statewide races for governor and the state Legislature. The city formally asked the DeKalb County Board of Registrations and Elections to run the election.