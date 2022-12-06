Second DeKalb sewer contractor accused of pandemic relief fraud

A copy of Robertson’s charging document was not immediately available, and more specifics weren’t provided. Her attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

But the allegations are eerily similar to those against former business partner Chandra Norton. And they may in fact be related.

Norton, another one-time DeKalb County contractor, was charged in 2020 with receiving millions in fraudulent PPP proceeds. She spent money on a Range Rover and other personal items, prosecutors allege.

Norton pleaded guilty to her charges more than two years ago but has not yet been sentenced — because she’s acted as a cooperating witness for the government.

Norton’s charging document alleged she conspired with an unnamed “Individual 1″ to file the false loan applications. And her sentencing, now set for February, has been delayed multiple times because of that cooperation.

It was not immediately clear if the charges against Robertson were a product of Norton’s assistance, or if Robertson was the unnamed individual in Norton’s case.

But the duo previously earned a DeKalb County sewer contract while working together as a joint venture. While documents later provided to the county showed Robertson’s firm bought Norton’s out of the venture shortly after the contract was awarded, Norton and her firm, CamKen Consulting, later secured another multimillion-dollar contract with the county.

DeKalb County officials said earlier this year they had become aware of Norton’s indictment in March 2021 but did not immediately cancel the contract because they were provided documents showing Norton had sold her ownership in the company.

The AJC later obtained documents showing she’d merely transferred ownership to her husband. The county commission in July terminated the remainder of the CamKen contract.

County records, meanwhile, suggest Robertson’s Renee Group was one of four firms selected in October to work on a $99.6 million contract for on-call water and sewer repairs.

DeKalb officials did not immediately respond to inquiries about the status of its relationship with The Renee Group.

The county is under a new federal consent decree to fix its long-standing sewer issues, and has committed to spending more than $2 billion to address its aging water and wastewater infrastructure.