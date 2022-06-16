DeKalb continues contracting with company of woman guilty of federal fraud

Explore DeKalb approves hike in water and sewer rates

Norton was charged with a single count of federal wire fraud conspiracy in a criminal information handed down in August 2020.

The nine-page charging document, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, accuses her of conspiring with an unnamed “Individual 1″ to file nearly a dozen “false and fraudulent” PPP loan applications, an initiative intended to keep small businesses afloat amid the crush of COVID-19.

According to authorities, Norton requested funds through five different corporate entities, including CamKen Consulting, and lied about them having employees or paying independent contractors. She certified that the money would be used for eligible expenses like payroll, lease and utility payments when, in reality, “she intended to divert the funds that she obtained from the program for her personal use and benefit,” the documents say.

At least five of the loans Norton and “Individual 1″ requested between April and May 2020 were ultimately provided, totaling more than $7.8 million.

Authorities allege the $172,000 for the Range Rover was pulled from a loan tied to Linear Earth LLC — a corporation registered to Norton’s husband, Reginald, the man to whom she transferred her ownership stake in CamKen.

It is unclear if Chandra Norton applied for the loan on behalf of Linear Earth, or if she has a stake in the company.

She has been ordered to forfeit the vehicle and repay the remaining millions, including an undisclosed amount that was allegedly wired to “an investment brokerage account she controlled.”

The federal case against Norton does not involve any county contracts.

A DeKalb spokesman said the county learned of Norton’s charges in March 2021, about seven months after they were filed. But he provided no further details about how that discovery was made or who within the county administration may have known.

The spokesman confirmed that the county has made payments to CamKen Consulting as recently as last month, but said the government had “been provided with paperwork documenting a stock transfer that occurred in July 2020 by which Ms. Norton transferred the entirety of her interest” in the company.

The county’s original statement did not identify to whom that stock was transferred. But paperwork later provided to the AJC showed Norton had transferred all 100 shares of CamKen Consulting to her husband.

Asked if county officials are OK with that arrangement, the county did not directly answer. In an emailed statement, it said it had “taken a closer look at the relationship” between Chandra Norton and the businesses currently under contract with the county and had “taken steps to obtain current documentation of the various ownership interests to protect the best interests of the county.”

“The Administration is taking further steps to ensure that Ms. Norton will not be eligible to work on any DeKalb County contracts until she has paid her debt to society,” the statement said.

Norton, meanwhile, is scheduled to be sentenced next month. Though that could change.

She pleaded guilty in Nov. 2020 but further proceedings have repeatedly been postponed because Norton is “assisting the government in the investigation and prosecution of others,” according to court filings.

“Ms. Norton’s cooperation is ongoing and not yet complete,” her attorney, Randy Chartash, wrote in his most recent request for a deferred hearing.

Combined Shape Caption A DeKalb County Watershed worker posts sewage spill notifications on along Miriam Lane near Gena Drive in Decatur, where frequent sewage overflow occurrences have been cited. DeKalb County is still tackling ongoing sewer issues since CEO Michael Thurmond took over in 2017. DeKalb County is under a federal consent decree to repair its aging and overwhelmed wastewater system and has dedicated more than $300 million to the cause in recent years. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM Combined Shape Caption A DeKalb County Watershed worker posts sewage spill notifications on along Miriam Lane near Gena Drive in Decatur, where frequent sewage overflow occurrences have been cited. DeKalb County is still tackling ongoing sewer issues since CEO Michael Thurmond took over in 2017. DeKalb County is under a federal consent decree to repair its aging and overwhelmed wastewater system and has dedicated more than $300 million to the cause in recent years. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Civil litigation

Who, exactly, Norton is helping the feds investigate is not clear.

In her charging document, “Individual 1″ is described only as a Fulton County resident who “was the owner and controller of certain corporate entities based in the Northern District of Georgia.” No other alleged co-conspirators are named.

A separate piece of civil litigation, meanwhile, accuses Norton and several more people of working together to hide funds from an insurance company. Those additional people include Norton’s husband and Shelitha Renee Robertson, a well-connected former law partner whose company also has water and sewer contracts with DeKalb County.

Sompo International Insurance filed the suit in U.S. District Court in April, alleging that the Nortons, Robertson and others “fraudulently transferred assets among and between themselves” to avoid paying the firm about $240,000. Sompo says it’s still owed that money in connection with bonds it issued in 2014, to help CamKen Consulting fund a sewer rehabilitation project for the city of Atlanta.

The insurance company’s lawsuit alleges that the individuals used at least five corporations — including CamKen Consulting, Linear Earth and Robertson’s company, The Renee Group — as “facades” for their own private dealings. They shifted money between the LLCs with “the intent to hinder, delay or defraud” the insurance company, according to the suit.

“The Corporate Defendants’ funds, to the extent they had any, including fraudulently-obtained federal Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) funds, were used solely and/or substantially for the benefit of the Individual Defendants,” Sompo International attorney Jon Menechino Jr. wrote in a filing associated with the lawsuit.

Robertson, an ex-police officer, former assistant city attorney for Atlanta and one-time candidate for a Fulton County Superior Court judgeship, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Chandra Norton, who is also an attorney, earlier this month filed a formal response to the insurance lawsuit. She denied most of the accusations levied against her and the other defendants and asked a judge to dismiss the complaint.

On the court document, Norton included a “camken.com” email address in her contact information. She has not responded to multiple requests for comment from the AJC.

County contracts

What’s described as a “joint venture” between CamKen Consulting and The Renee Group is one of three primary contractors on a DeKalb County water and sewer contract that dates to 2017. The job primarily involves the installation and repair of water and sewer pipes, work that is in high demand with the county having committed to spending more than $2 billion to address those crucial but long-neglected systems.

The contract has been renewed twice and increased in length or cost a total of five times. The county has already paid out more than $51 million to the CamKen-Renee Group venture and is under contract for nearly $7 million more, documents show.

A sixth change order to the contract is also currently under consideration. It would extend the contract through June 2023 and add a total additional cost of about $18.8 million. That includes another $6.2 million worth of work for CamKen-Renee Group.

All told, the partnership would stand to take home more than $64 million from the years-long county contract.

The new change order request has already gotten initial approval from watershed director David Hayes and county Chief Operating Officer Zach Williams, but must be OKed by the Board of Commissioners.

It’s currently assigned to the board’s infrastructure committee, which is awaiting feedback from a county auditor. That’s a standard practice on big-dollar contracts, but one that generally focuses on checking for mathematical errors, ferreting out unbalanced bids and making sure proposed expenditures are justifiable.

DeKalb Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, the chair of the infrastructure committee, told the AJC that she generally does not get involved while the county’s procurement department is selecting contractors because she doesn’t want to give the appearance she’s attempting to steer their decision.

But, she said: “I trust if there is an issue associated with the contract that is in audit, they will make me aware.”

Cochran-Johnson said her committee could discuss the contract again on Tuesday.

Ed Williams, leader of the local advocacy group Concerned Citizens for Effective Government, was not familiar with the situation until the AJC brought it to his attention and did not know every detail involved.

But he said that, generally speaking, a purported change in ownership shouldn’t be enough for the county to justify doing business with a company carrying criminal baggage.

“I believe that individuals and people should be innocent until found guilty of a crime, as a basic standard by the government in terms of being prejudiced,” Williams said. “However, this is not the standard that has to be used to award contracts.”