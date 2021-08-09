Nearly 400 homes coming to Stonecrest near mall, new market

A developer will bring hundreds of new townhomes and standalone houses to Stonecrest.
The city recently approved Parkland Community Inc.’s site plan for 388 lots near Hayden Quarry Road at Turner Hill Road. The 62-acre residential development will be near the Mall at Stonecrest and the soon-to-open New Black Wall Street Market.
“It is situated perfectly near I-20 for an easy commute with a future MARTA Park and Ride directly across the street, which will also provide this community a direct connection to the New Black Wall Street and The Mall at Stonecrest,” Parkland Communities President Jim Jacobi said in a news release.
The Alpharetta-based developer’s project consists of the Crestview Pointe community, which will be 128 single-family lots, and the Crestwind Township community, which will include 260 townhomes. They’ll share the same amenities, which includes a clubhouse, swimming pool, play field and a children’s area.
The property was already properly zoned. A representative for Parkland Communities told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the only city approval they needed was an approved site plan, which they recently received.
The company plans to sell the entire development to a builder, so further specifics on the units, prices and a construction timeline are not available, the representative said.
Parkland Community has developed more than 15 neighborhoods throughout DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties. Those properties include the 204-lot Highland Park subdivision in Stonecrest and the Kingsley Creek and Summertree communities in unincorporated DeKalb between Lithonia and Stone Mountain.