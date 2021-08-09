Nearly 400 homes coming to Stonecrest near mall, new market

“It is situated perfectly near I-20 for an easy commute with a future MARTA Park and Ride directly across the street, which will also provide this community a direct connection to the New Black Wall Street and The Mall at Stonecrest,” Parkland Communities President Jim Jacobi said in a news release.

The Alpharetta-based developer’s project consists of the Crestview Pointe community, which will be 128 single-family lots, and the Crestwind Township community, which will include 260 townhomes. They’ll share the same amenities, which includes a clubhouse, swimming pool, play field and a children’s area.