300 new homes planned for Lithonia, Stone Mountain area

DeKalb County recently rezoned almost 100 acres for residential development, setting the stage for 300 new homes.
Parkland Communities Inc., a real estate development and investment firm in Atlanta, plans to create the Kingsley Creek and Summertree communities, which are in unincorporated DeKalb between Lithonia and Stone Mountain. The properties, which comprise about 85 acres in total, were rezoned in late September, according to county documents.
The Kingsley Creek subdivision, located south of Stephenson Road near South Deshon Road, is slated to feature 160 single-family homes on 50- to 60-foot lots. The development of the 45.7-acre property also includes “abundant green space, nature trails and amenities for residents,” according to a news release.
Homes in Kingsley Creek would be at least 1,800 square feet, with prices starting at $225,000, according to documents Parkland Communities submitted to the county.
The Summertree community is a 140-lot neighborhood, and the developer also said it will preserve an existing lake and forested green space that’s already on the 41-acre property, the release said. The plan also includes space for a large central park and nature trails. The subdivision is located on the southeast corner of Stephenson and Alford roads.
Size and price information was not available for the Summertree homes.
“Kingsley Creek and Summertree represent 300 new homes for an underserved and quickly growing area of town," Parkland Communities President Jim Jacobi said in the release.
Both properties are in the Stephenson High School district, which is also within three miles of the new Amazon fulfillment facility that straddles the DeKalb-Gwinnett County line. The proposal documents submitted to the county do not include an estimated time for construction to begin or an estimation for when the residences will open.