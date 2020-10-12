300 new homes planned for Lithonia, Stone Mountain area

Parkland Communities Inc., a real estate development and investment firm in Atlanta, plans to create the Kingsley Creek and Summertree communities, which are in unincorporated DeKalb between Lithonia and Stone Mountain. The properties, which comprise about 85 acres in total, were rezoned in late September, according to county documents.

The Kingsley Creek subdivision, located south of Stephenson Road near South Deshon Road, is slated to feature 160 single-family homes on 50- to 60-foot lots. The development of the 45.7-acre property also includes “abundant green space, nature trails and amenities for residents,” according to a news release.