Avondale Estates hosts groundbreaking Wednesday for new Town Green

The Town Green will extend from North Avondale Road on the South to the proposed Washington-Parry Connector on the North. The park plan reinforces Avondale’s distinctive Tudor character and is designed with inclusivity in mind. It includes walking paths, intimate gardens, open fields for passive recreation, pavilion for outdoor performances, space for events, provisions for food trucks, children’s area, dog playground and other amenities for residents, businesses and visitors.

Avondale Estates was founded in the early 1900′s as one of the first planned communities in the United States. Developed after the city’s founder, George Willis, visited Stratford-upon-Avon in England, the city was built around a Tudor style village center with small neighborhood parks and a lake – but no central gathering space for the city. Through a master planning effort and a subsequent design competition, the need as well as the site for the future town green was established.