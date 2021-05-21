Avondale Estates hires company to build park, event pavilion

The city’s Urban Redevelopment Agency, which consists of City Commission members, voted last week to hire construction company Reeves Young, LLC to build its Town Green project. During the meeting, city leaders were ecstatic that the project is beginning to come to fruition.

“I think this was the topic maybe at the very first meeting I was a part of in January of 2016,” Mayor Pro Tem Brian Fisher said. “And to finally get to this point is very humbling and it makes me proud.”