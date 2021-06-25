ajc logo
X

DeKalb city known for its breweries creates open container district

Founded by Paste magazine co-founder Nick Purdy (pictured) and consulting brewmaster Eric Johnson, Wild Heaven brews traditional European beer with an American twist. The brewery expanded into Avondale Estates in 2013.
Caption
Founded by Paste magazine co-founder Nick Purdy (pictured) and consulting brewmaster Eric Johnson, Wild Heaven brews traditional European beer with an American twist. The brewery expanded into Avondale Estates in 2013.

Credit: CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

Credit: CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

DeKalb County
By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A DeKalb County city that was recently named the nation’s best small town beer scene will allow residents to walk around with a beer in hand.

Avondale Estates established an open container district in the northern part of the city, where multiple breweries, pubs and restaurants are located. City Manager Patrick Bryant said the City Commission unanimously passed the open container ordinance Wednesday.

ExploreAvondale Estates hires company to build park, event pavilion

Businesses can sell beer, wine and cocktails to patrons in city-approved 12-ounce cups, which can be carried anywhere in the city’s entertainment district. Any business outside of the district would have to apply for a conditional exception to participate.

The boundaries are North Avondale Road to the south, Sam’s Crossing to the west and the MARTA tracks to the north. The eastern border follows Laredo Drive and Ashton Place.

This is a map of the open container district in Avondale Estates.
Caption
This is a map of the open container district in Avondale Estates.

Credit: City of Avondale Estates

Credit: City of Avondale Estates

USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards recently named Avondale Estates the country’s best small-town beer scene for its breweries, The Lost Druid and Wild Heaven. Another brewery, Little Cottage Brewery, opened last month in the city. All three are within the new open container district.

ExploreAvondale Estates named nation’s best small town beer scene

Businesses will be required to erect a sign that shows the entertainment district’s boundaries and points out that patrons can be arrested or cited for leaving the area with an open container.

Follow DeKalb County News on Facebook and Twitter

In Other News
1
‘Shots at the Shop’: DeKalb to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at...
2
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
3
DeKalb County residents invited to get vaccines at local barber shops
4
Pandemic housing boom helps hold down property taxes in DeKalb
5
Doraville strip club ordered to pay $1.9M contempt fee to city
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top