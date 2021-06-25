DeKalb city known for its breweries creates open container district

A DeKalb County city that was recently named the nation’s best small town beer scene will allow residents to walk around with a beer in hand.
Avondale Estates established an open container district in the northern part of the city, where multiple breweries, pubs and restaurants are located. City Manager Patrick Bryant said the City Commission unanimously passed the open container ordinance Wednesday.
Businesses can sell beer, wine and cocktails to patrons in city-approved 12-ounce cups, which can be carried anywhere in the city’s entertainment district. Any business outside of the district would have to apply for a conditional exception to participate.
The boundaries are North Avondale Road to the south, Sam’s Crossing to the west and the MARTA tracks to the north. The eastern border follows Laredo Drive and Ashton Place.
Credit: City of Avondale Estates
USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards recently named Avondale Estates the country’s best small-town beer scene for its breweries, The Lost Druid and Wild Heaven. Another brewery, Little Cottage Brewery, opened last month in the city. All three are within the new open container district.
Businesses will be required to erect a sign that shows the entertainment district’s boundaries and points out that patrons can be arrested or cited for leaving the area with an open container.
Avondale Open Container by Zachary Hansen on Scribd