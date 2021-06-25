DeKalb city known for its breweries creates open container district

Avondale Estates established an open container district in the northern part of the city, where multiple breweries, pubs and restaurants are located. City Manager Patrick Bryant said the City Commission unanimously passed the open container ordinance Wednesday.

Businesses can sell beer, wine and cocktails to patrons in city-approved 12-ounce cups, which can be carried anywhere in the city’s entertainment district. Any business outside of the district would have to apply for a conditional exception to participate.