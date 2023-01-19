GBI charges five more with domestic terrorism

That protester is accused of shooting “without warning” at troopers attempting to clear activists out of the woods near the planned training center site in southwest DeKalb County. Officials say they came across the man in a tent and “gave verbal commands” that he ignored before opening fire.

A trooper was shot in the abdomen area and, as of Wednesday afternoon, was in stable condition in the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

Multiple law enforcement officers returned fire and killed the man, GBI director Mike Register said. Few other specifics about the incident have been provided.

A press release from the GBI suggested that “a handgun and shell casings” were found at the scene.

Wednesday’s arrests would make at least 11 people accused of domestic terrorism — weighty charges that carry possible sentences of 35 years in prison — in connection with protests against the Atlanta training center.

Those arrested on such charges last month were each accused of specific actions, like throwing rocks at authorities or trespassing; but the heftier charges were primarily based on their alleged affiliation with the larger “Defend the Forest” movement.

“The GBI and all law enforcement agencies among our partners here embrace a citizen’s right to protest,” GBI Director Mike Register said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference. “But law enforcement can’t stand by while serious criminal acts are being committed that jeopardize the safety of the citizens we’re sworn to protect.”

More than 100 people, meanwhile, showed up in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood for a Wednesday night vigil in honor of the protester killed in the forest.

In the misty rain, they laid candles and flowers around a light pole, sang protest songs and chanted anti-police slogans. A large banner read “trees give life, police take it.”

Marlon Kautz of the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, which provides monetary and legal support for arrested protesters, urged the media and others not to accept the police version of Wednesday’s events at face value and vowed that his organization would “pursue a vigorous legal strategy and an investigation of this killing.”

“I just want to urge people to not allow this repression to give you fear, and to keep doing what you’re doing,” Kautz said.

Return for updates.

A note of disclosure

The James M. Cox Foundation, the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has contributed to the training center fundraising campaign. It is among several Atlanta-based foundations that have contributed.