2 granted $355K bond after Atlanta protest leads to rioting; 4 to stay in jail

Four of the six suspects arrested after a police car was torched and windows smashed in downtown Atlanta were denied bond in their first court appearances, according to Fulton County court records.
Judge Ryan Locke decided the four, none of whom are Georgia residents, could be flight risks if granted bond.
The violence stemmed from a protest over a planned public safety training facility Saturday night.
“The city of Atlanta and the Atlanta Police Department will not tolerate this,” Mayor Andre Dickens said at a Saturday night press conference. “We continue to protect the right to peacefully protest. We will not tolerate violence or property destruction. My message is simple to those who seek to continue this type of criminal behavior: We will find you and we will arrest you and you will be held accountable.”
Four of the suspects, including Nadja Geier, 24, from Nashville; Madeleine Feola, 22, from Spokane, Washington; Francis Carrol, 22, from Kennebunkport, Maine; and Emily Murphy, 37, from Grosse Isle, Michigan, will all remain in the Fulton County jail until their next court appearances, which have not yet been scheduled.
Two suspects with local ties, 20-year-old Graham Evatt and 23-year-old Ivan Ferguson, were each granted a $355,000 bond, court records showed. Evatt lives in Decatur and Ferguson, who Atlanta police said had a Nevada driver’s license, lives in Sandy Springs, his booking records state.
Evatt and Ferguson will be required to wear ankle monitors under their bond conditions and must not have contact with the other suspects.
All six suspects were charged with four felony counts, including criminal damage, arson, interference with government property, and domestic terrorism, police said. Each suspect was also charged with four misdemeanor charges of obstruction, being a pedestrian in the road, rioting and unlawful assembly.
