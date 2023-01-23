2 granted $355K bond after Atlanta protest leads to rioting; 4 to stay in jail

Two suspects with local ties, 20-year-old Graham Evatt and 23-year-old Ivan Ferguson, were each granted a $355,000 bond, court records showed. Evatt lives in Decatur and Ferguson, who Atlanta police said had a Nevada driver’s license, lives in Sandy Springs, his booking records state.

Evatt and Ferguson will be required to wear ankle monitors under their bond conditions and must not have contact with the other suspects.

All six suspects were charged with four felony counts, including criminal damage, arson, interference with government property, and domestic terrorism, police said. Each suspect was also charged with four misdemeanor charges of obstruction, being a pedestrian in the road, rioting and unlawful assembly.

