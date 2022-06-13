Free Care Kits at DeKalb libraries

New librarians at the DeKalb County Public Library system have put together “care kits” for community members who are unhoused or experiencing other life challenges.
“We are excited about this project because there is a strong tie between personal hygiene and one’s sense of self,” said Marcie Helms, a Redan-Trotti librarian and member of the new librarians’ group.
“The intent is to provide community members with tools to maintain a sense of dignity,” she added.
Kits include hygiene and toiletry items such as wipes, shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks and a washcloth.
Items will be given in a waterproof backpack.
The kits were funded by the DeKalb Library Foundation.
More than 350 “care kits” will be available to visitors in need across each of DCPL’s 23 library locations.
For information, visit foundation.DeKalbLibrary.org or DeKalbLibrary.org.
About the Author