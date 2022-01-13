Dunwoody bans party houses, joining other metro Atlanta cities

The north DeKalb County city made it illegal to rent a home for the explicit intent of throwing a consequence-free party. The City Council voted Monday to allow police to fine violators up to $1,000 or throw them in jail for up to six months.

Dunwoody is following in the footsteps of Atlanta and Sandy Springs, which outlawed these raucous gatherings due to their emergence following 2020′s COVID-19 shutdown. These party houses typically attract hundreds of paying attendees, disturbing suburban neighborhoods.