After crackdown on Atlanta party houses, Airbnb bans parties

Airbnb said it is working on plans for properties traditionally used for events, such as boutique hotels. But for now, gatherings are limited to 16 or less.

The party ban goes beyond public health concerns. In Atlanta, “party houses” have also been crime scenes, though not all were Airbnb rentals.

On July 24, two teenagers were killed outside a house party in northwest Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood. They had just gotten out of a rideshare vehicle on Sunset Avenue about 2:30 a.m. July 24 when they were shot multiple times, according to police.

Earlier in July, an Atlanta Airbnb listing was the scene of another homicide. On July 16, 36-year-old Mikhail Sher was found dead from multiple gunshots outside a Griffin Street home, according to police.

Though it’s no longer listed on Airbnb, a mansion previously owned by the late Kenny Rogers

But the problems continued at the home on Garmon Road when the owners continued to rent it other ways. In July 2019, Atlanta police were called to the home nearly 100 times in three weeks regarding noise complaints and thefts, according to police records. The home’s current owner was cited, but said he was told the renters planned a small gathering.

In 2019, Airbnb announced it had banned house parties and initiated a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Hotline in the U.S., where neighbors can report concerns. Calls to the hotline led to many of the listing suspensions, Airbnb said.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

Has your neighborhood been affected by parties at homes rented for short-term use? Email alexis.stevens@ajc.com.