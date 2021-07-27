WATCH: Parents arrested after police stop Sandy Springs house party attended by hundreds

Video from the scene shows police pushing through a large crowd outside of the home, then taking the stage and telling the attendees to leave. An electric guitar can be heard in the background, while one partygoer asked, “Can they finish the song, though?”

“Mr. Osby explained that this event was simply for his daughter’s music band,” Sandy Springs police wrote on Facebook. After further investigation, police said the Osbys had coordinated the event and advertised it on social media.

The homeowners are each charged with operating a special event without a permit, according to Sandy Springs police. Tim Osby is facing additional charges, including furnishing alcohol to people under the age of 21, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana. An 18-year-old was also charged with public intoxication and false representation to police.