WATCH: Parents arrested after police stop Sandy Springs house party attended by hundreds

Two homeowners in Sandy Springs have been arrested and face multiple charges after police broke up a house party attended by more than 500 people Saturday, most of whom were underage and drinking, authorities said.
The homeowners, identified as divorced couple Tim and Samantha Osby, are charged with violating multiple city ordinances related to holding a commercial concert at the house, Sandy Springs police said on social media. Between 500-600 people were at the home just after 10 p.m. on Heards Ferry Road, in an upscale neighborhood just north of the Perimeter near the Chattahoochee River. The home last sold for more than $2 million in 2018, according to online property records.
Police began investigating the party after receiving “numerous complaints,” according to the agency’s social media posts. Officials described the crowd as mostly underage and “visibly intoxicated.”
Hundreds of cars were parked along the residential streets of Heards Ferry Road and Weatherly Drive, making it impassable for emergency vehicles, police said. In addition to a stage and live band, there was a bartender serving drinks and officers reported smelling marijuana.
Video from the scene shows police pushing through a large crowd outside of the home, then taking the stage and telling the attendees to leave. An electric guitar can be heard in the background, while one partygoer asked, “Can they finish the song, though?”
“Mr. Osby explained that this event was simply for his daughter’s music band,” Sandy Springs police wrote on Facebook. After further investigation, police said the Osbys had coordinated the event and advertised it on social media.
The homeowners are each charged with operating a special event without a permit, according to Sandy Springs police. Tim Osby is facing additional charges, including furnishing alcohol to people under the age of 21, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana. An 18-year-old was also charged with public intoxication and false representation to police.