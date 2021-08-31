Massive project proposed for 800 new homes in Chamblee

The Chamblee Park project would transform about 31 acres near I-285 and Peachtree Road into a sprawling mixed-use complex with more than 800 residential units and up to 20,000 square feet of retail space. The developer, Toll Brother Inc.’s subsidiary Thrive Residential, is applying to rezone the property. It’s the sole topic of discussion scheduled for the Chamblee Design Review Board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

This is the latest large project to be announced for that area of metro Atlanta. It’s only about a mile away from the former General Motors plant in Doraville, which Atlanta-based Gray Television announced in May would be transformed into a 128-acre film and entertainment hub.