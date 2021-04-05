Nearly 800 townhomes, apartments part of proposed massive Chamblee development

The project, named Chamblee Park, would transform about 30 acres near I-285 and Peachtree Road into a sprawling mixed-use complex with 417 townhomes, 370 apartments, 28 single-family homes and 10,000 square feet of retail space. Thrive Residential, a subsidiary of Toll Brother Inc., recently filed the development plans with the state of Georgia.

It is the latest large project to be announced for that area of metro Atlanta. It’s only about a mile away from the former General Motors plant in Doraville, which Atlanta-based Gray Television announced last week would be transformed into a 128-acre film and entertainment hub.