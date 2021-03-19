Chamblee greenlights mixed-use project with nearly 400 apartments

During previous Design Review Board meetings and a public hearing, dozens of residents voiced their concerns that the project’s size would impose on existing neighborhoods and generate traffic. The developer requested more than 25 code variances and waivers, which also drew criticism.

On Tuesday, city leaders approved the majority of those variances and waivers, but denied a few variances related to the large parking deck. During the February public hearing, Councilwoman Leslie Robson called the developer’s parking deck rendering “just ugly,” adding that she hoped its design could be retooled.

This is a rendering of the parking deck that was shown Feb. 11 during a public hearing. Credit: City of Chamblee Credit: City of Chamblee

Following the public feedback, the developer retracted its request the rezone the property, which wasn’t necessary to build the mixed-use project, and tweaked a couple of other details. The city also denied its waiver requesting to not have to bury overhead power lines and utilities.

The developer still needed to obtain a Development of Community Impact from the city to continue its plans. Councilman John Mesa was the sole dissenting vote Tuesday, but it’s unclear why he decided to vote against it. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to him for more information.

The developer did not include a timeline for construction to begin or Chamblee Manor’s expected completion.

