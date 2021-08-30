Chamblee approves tax break to relocate healthcare HQ with more than 500 jobs

PruittHealth plans a five-story building with a a modern architectural design. The development will be built in two phases over 10 years. A fitness center and a cafe, which will be open to the public, are included in the first phase.

With the redesign, Scott said the company plans to take more advantage of the nearby MARTA station, shrinking the site’s planned parking lot. The initial plans included a parking deck with more than 500 parking spots, but that has now shrunk to fewer than 200.

When the DDA approved the tax abatement, they asked city staff to work with the developer to try to make at least 50 of those parking spots available to the public after normal work hours.

PruittHealth will not have to pay 65% of its property taxes until the $6 million abatement is fulfilled, which should take roughly nine years. Pruitt Health asked for a 55% savings rate, but the DDA opted for a higher rate to end the abatement more quickly.

“I think it’s a better project today than it was two years ago just based on its scope and its size,” DDA Chair Robert Smith said.

PruittHealth, which was founded in 1969, currently employs more than 13,000 employees across 180 locations in Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas. It serves about 24,000 patients daily.