DeKalb woman pleads guilty to stealing COVID-19 relief funds

Kadeidra Ra’Shawon White, 28, pleaded guilty to two felonies Wednesday, court records show. She faces a mandatory two-year prison sentence and could receive an additional decade behind bars.

Between June and October 2020, White filed fraudulent online applications to Arizona, Ohio and Nevada using stolen identities. She obtained 15 Social Security numbers and debit cards, leading to a 15-felony indictment. Most of those charges were dropped as part of her plea deal.