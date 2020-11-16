DeKalb woman charged with 15 felonies, accused of defrauding CARES Act

Kadeidra Ra’Shawon White, 27, of Clarkston, allegedly stole the identities of several people and attempted to claim their unemployment benefits in Arizona, Ohio and Nevada, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said in a Monday news release. The benefits would have been paid with funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Between June and October, White is accused of filing fraudulent online applications to the three states using the victims' names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers, the release said. Each unemployment benefit application, if granted, would have awarded $600 per week for up to 39 weeks.