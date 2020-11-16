DeKalb woman charged with 15 felonies, accused of defrauding CARES Act

A DeKalb County woman faces 15 felonies after being accused of trying to steal coronavirus relief funds from three states.
Kadeidra Ra’Shawon White, 27, of Clarkston, allegedly stole the identities of several people and attempted to claim their unemployment benefits in Arizona, Ohio and Nevada, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said in a Monday news release. The benefits would have been paid with funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Between June and October, White is accused of filing fraudulent online applications to the three states using the victims' names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers, the release said. Each unemployment benefit application, if granted, would have awarded $600 per week for up to 39 weeks.
Some of the applications were granted, leading the states to mail debit cards to addresses in the metro Atlanta area. White allegedly received them Oct. 8.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment benefits have provided a lifeline to many Americans facing economic hardships and job losses,” U.S. Attorney BJay Pak said in the release. "This defendant lined her pockets with this money and drained critical resources when they were most needed to combat the financial impact of the pandemic.”
White faces seven counts of wire fraud, seven counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of possession of unauthorized access devices. The release said she possessed at least 15 Social Security numbers and debit cards in total.
A federal grand jury indicted White on the charges Oct. 28, and she was recently arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan J. Baverman. The U.S. Department of Labor, Office of the Inspector General, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and U.S. Secret Service investigated the case.