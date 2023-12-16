DeKalb to help residents facing eviction

Local county officials are joining a growing movement of jurisdictions nationwide that recognize the critical need for legal representation of residents in eviction cases.
On Nov. 14, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners announced the establishment of the DeKalb County Eviction Legal Defense Fund.
The initiative will provide critical legal assistance to DeKalb residents facing eviction to significantly bolster housing stability and promote legal equity, according to a DeKalb County statement.
DeKalb’s new fund is informed and inspired by such programs as the Eviction Protection Grant Program (EPGP) launched by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in 2021 which has played a crucial role in expanding access to legal services for low-income tenants at risk of eviction.
As of March 31, EPGP grantees have provided legal assistance to more than 13,000 households across 19 states, significantly impacting communities and setting a precedent for local, state and federal efforts in eviction diversion, the county statement added.
Super District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry seeded the fund with a $100,000 contribution from the District 6 American Rescue Plan funds.
See more details at DeKalbCountyGa.gov.
