DeKalb hosting another big food giveaway this weekend

DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend.
In attempt to address COVID-related food insecurity, the county has held monthly food distributions since May 2020. Saturday’s event — which officials said will include distributing 5,000 boxes containing about $45 worth of food — is aimed at easing the burden of inflation-fueled spikes in grocery prices.
“Hardworking families are struggling to keep food on the table because food prices have increased every month this year and are now 12% higher than last summer,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release. “DeKalb County and our faith partners are working to lessen the impact of these rising prices.”
Boxes handed out during Saturday’s event are paid for using federal COVID-19 stimulus funds and will include Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs and 10-pound bags of chicken.
The event begins at 9 a.m. at the following locations. Food is distributed on a first come, first served basis.
- Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway NE in Atlanta
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain
- Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest
- The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd. in Decatur
- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest
- Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Road SE in Atlanta
- Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur
Since the start of the pandemic, DeKalb County has distributed about 85,000 boxes of food.
About the Author