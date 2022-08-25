DeKalb hosting another big food giveaway this weekend

In attempt to address COVID-related food insecurity, the county has held monthly food distributions since May 2020. Saturday’s event — which officials said will include distributing 5,000 boxes containing about $45 worth of food — is aimed at easing the burden of inflation-fueled spikes in grocery prices.

“Hardworking families are struggling to keep food on the table because food prices have increased every month this year and are now 12% higher than last summer,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release. “DeKalb County and our faith partners are working to lessen the impact of these rising prices.”