Fewer Americans claim jobless benefits last week
DeKalb hosting another big food giveaway this weekend

DeKalb County is hosting a Back-to-School food distribution on Saturday, July 24. COVID-19 vaccinations available at all locations. CONTRIBUTED

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend.

In attempt to address COVID-related food insecurity, the county has held monthly food distributions since May 2020. Saturday’s event — which officials said will include distributing 5,000 boxes containing about $45 worth of food — is aimed at easing the burden of inflation-fueled spikes in grocery prices.

“Hardworking families are struggling to keep food on the table because food prices have increased every month this year and are now 12% higher than last summer,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release. “DeKalb County and our faith partners are working to lessen the impact of these rising prices.”

Boxes handed out during Saturday’s event are paid for using federal COVID-19 stimulus funds and will include Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs and 10-pound bags of chicken.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at the following locations. Food is distributed on a first come, first served basis.

  • Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway NE in Atlanta
  • Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain
  • Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur
  • Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest
  • The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd. in Decatur
  • New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest
  • Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Road SE in Atlanta
  • Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur

Since the start of the pandemic, DeKalb County has distributed about 85,000 boxes of food.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

