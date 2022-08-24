Commissioners approve money for trail connection to North DeKalb Mall

Commissioners Steve Bradshaw and Jeff Rader dedicated a total of $498,970 of discretionary funding to cover the design and engineering phases of a two-mile extension of the South Peachtree Creek Trail. The project would connect Medlock Park and its surrounding neighborhoods to the mall site.

“Within a year,” Rader said in a news release, “these shovel-ready plans will be ready to receive available construction funding fulfilling an important commitment by DeKalb County to area residents who supported the rezoning of the aging mall.”