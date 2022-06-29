DeKalb CEO teases plan to make county cops among state’s best paid

An email purporting to have originated from concerned DeKalb officers was circulated to a number of Atlanta-area media members late last week. It called the department “understaffed, overworked and underappreciated,” encouraged officers to advocate for better pay and benefits, and suggested that all officers scheduled to work on Friday call in sick.

The authenticity of the email could not be confirmed and the county declined to weigh in.

Thurmond, meanwhile, said he’s spent years building to his upcoming proposal, which must ultimately be approved by county commissioners. He touted previous pay raises and other initiatives; those included recent $3,000 retention bonuses, which were provided twice, and the decision to convert COVID-era hazard pay into permanent raises.

The current hiring rate for new recruits is $47,000 and the county is now offering triple pay for overtime. It also plans to double retirement plan contributions to 6%.

While the currently unspecified compensation increases would initially be covered by one-time federal stimulus funds, Thurmond said he was “very confident that the decision we make will be a sustainable one.”

The Tuesday morning meeting in which Thurmond teased his forthcoming proposal came as the county is considering mid-year budget adjustments.

Commissioner Ted Terry said a “highly trained, highly paid” police force was a good thing but also raised questions about the lack of a line-item budget for the department and stressed the need for a more holistic approach to public safety.

He said if the county merely pours more money into the department it will “continue to make the same mistake that our society has made for 30-plus years.”

DeKalb COO Zach Williams said the county has “invested a lot in non-traditional public safety” efforts and will continue to do so.

“What this administration is not going to propose, certainly, is a one-faceted strategy,” Williams said.