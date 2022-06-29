BreakingNews
Suspicious package found near Johns Creek women’s clinic
ajc logo
X

DeKalb CEO teases plan to make county cops among state’s best paid

Burned body found in back seat of car in DeKalb County after car fire, police say

Combined ShapeCaption
Burned body found in back seat of car in DeKalb County after car fire, police say

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond on Tuesday teased plans to make local police officers among the highest paid in the state.

No specifics were revealed. But Thurmond said he’ll soon propose using a portion of the county’s next batch of American Rescue Plan funds — $73 million in federal stimulus dollars that recently arrived in DeKalb’s bank account — to fulfill a promise he made when he first took office five years ago.

DeKalb County police officers “will be the best or among the best paid in the state, which is a commitment that I made from Day 1,” Thurmond said.

“It’s about attracting recruits and retaining the officers that we train,” the CEO, a Democrat, said. “This is the biggest challenge public and private sector employers are facing right now. It’s just an extremely tight labor market and we have to be competitive.”

ExploreDeKalb official wants to mandate camera systems at convenience stores
ExploreLocal governments get creative in spending COVID relief cash

DeKalb police did not immediately respond to inquiries and exact staffing levels were unclear, but the department is well below its ideal numbers. Like nearly everywhere else in the state and the country, the county has also seen increases in violent crime.

An email purporting to have originated from concerned DeKalb officers was circulated to a number of Atlanta-area media members late last week. It called the department “understaffed, overworked and underappreciated,” encouraged officers to advocate for better pay and benefits, and suggested that all officers scheduled to work on Friday call in sick.

The authenticity of the email could not be confirmed and the county declined to weigh in.

Thurmond, meanwhile, said he’s spent years building to his upcoming proposal, which must ultimately be approved by county commissioners. He touted previous pay raises and other initiatives; those included recent $3,000 retention bonuses, which were provided twice, and the decision to convert COVID-era hazard pay into permanent raises.

The current hiring rate for new recruits is $47,000 and the county is now offering triple pay for overtime. It also plans to double retirement plan contributions to 6%.

While the currently unspecified compensation increases would initially be covered by one-time federal stimulus funds, Thurmond said he was “very confident that the decision we make will be a sustainable one.”

The Tuesday morning meeting in which Thurmond teased his forthcoming proposal came as the county is considering mid-year budget adjustments.

Commissioner Ted Terry said a “highly trained, highly paid” police force was a good thing but also raised questions about the lack of a line-item budget for the department and stressed the need for a more holistic approach to public safety.

He said if the county merely pours more money into the department it will “continue to make the same mistake that our society has made for 30-plus years.”

DeKalb COO Zach Williams said the county has “invested a lot in non-traditional public safety” efforts and will continue to do so.

“What this administration is not going to propose, certainly, is a one-faceted strategy,” Williams said.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks
Project pitched for 600-plus apartments around nursing facility in Dunwoody
Alpharetta doctor sentenced to 3 years in federal prison
23h ago
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
4h ago
Judge drops prison time for former Atlanta principal in cheating case
20h ago
Judge drops prison time for former Atlanta principal in cheating case
20h ago
BREAKING: Suspicious package found near Johns Creek women’s clinic
36m ago
The Latest
Avondale Estates celebrates 4th of July
2h ago
DeKalb health centers now offering COVID vaccinations for kids under 5
2h ago
Judge rules Stonecrest recycling plant improperly obtained permit
3h ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top