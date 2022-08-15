DeKalb apartment owner won’t oust residents at month’s end

They got a bit of good news Monday.

During an event in which DeKalb officials were on scene to provide help through various county departments and nonprofits, Meridian representatives said they were willing to continue to work with tenants — and were removing the Aug. 31 deadline for their departure.

The management company now plans to complete renovations on a staged basis. Representatives said qualifying residents will be allowed to stay at the complex, shuffling between buildings while construction is underway.

“We’ll work with each and every one of the residents to make sure that they have a safe place to live,” said Meridian’s Pinny Perlmutter.

What, exactly, that entails will differ from resident to resident.

Those who gathered for Monday’s event filled out forms expressing their interest (or lack thereof) in staying at the complex and agreed to follow-up conversations with Meridian representatives. Allen Mitchell, director of DeKalb’s community development department, said county staff were there to start the process of providing other forms of help.

Those included rental assistance or help with the relocation process, for which federal funds were available. WorkSource DeKalb was also on-site to help folks find a job.

Mitchell — who helped convince Meridian to remove its original Aug. 31 deadline — said some residents have “huge delinquencies” in their rent and may be difficult to assist. But they’ll do their best.

County Commissioner Larry Johnson helped coordinate Monday’s event, which also included free food and clothing for those in need.

“We’re out here trying to meet the residents where they live, to get them the services as much as we can,” Johnson said.

The commissioner also gave credit to Sydney Clark, a young tenant who helped galvanize her neighbors shortly after they were informed of Meridian’s original plans.

“I think I did my part,” Clark said. “I did what I came to do.”