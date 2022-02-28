DeKalb official wants to mandate camera systems at convenience stores

In addition to convenience stores, the proposed ordinance also covers “high-risk businesses” — which it defines as any retail establishment where police were called more than three times in 30 days, or where “a serious crime” took place. The legislation lists murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, rape and several more offenses as serious crimes.

The ordinance gives the DeKalb County police chief the authority to designate a business as high-risk.

“Over the last few months DeKalb has seen a slight uptick in homicides at local gas stations,” Cochran-Johnson said. “The DeKalb County Police Department has enacted a plan to address this issue through measures such as increased patrols and assigning additional detectives. It is my hope that footage from the video surveillance systems will be a valuable tool to aid them and deter crime so we can be swift in the apprehension of criminals.”

The ordinance would permit county employees to cite businesses who do not comply. Such citations could results in fines or imprisonment upon conviction in Magistrate Court, officials said.