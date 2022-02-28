DeKalb official wants to mandate camera systems at convenience stores

One DeKalb County official is pushing a new ordinance that would require local convenience stores and other “high-risk businesses” to install video surveillance systems.
It’s a move that Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson hopes would both deter and help solve crimes.
“As a commissioner, I am tasked with protecting the health, welfare and safety of DeKalb’s residents and visitors,” Cochran-Johnson said in a news release. “I believe this mandatory ordinance will assist our police officers and public safety staff in carrying out that protection.”
Under the ordinance — which was introduced last week and will be discussed in committee as soon as Tuesday — convenience stores would be required to install surveillance systems and keep them running 24 hours a day. Cameras would be required at each entrance, each cash register, in parking lots and at other key locations, as applicable.
Existing stores would be required to install a system before their business license is renewed. New stores would have to have surveillance in place before opening their doors.
In addition to convenience stores, the proposed ordinance also covers “high-risk businesses” — which it defines as any retail establishment where police were called more than three times in 30 days, or where “a serious crime” took place. The legislation lists murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, rape and several more offenses as serious crimes.
The ordinance gives the DeKalb County police chief the authority to designate a business as high-risk.
“Over the last few months DeKalb has seen a slight uptick in homicides at local gas stations,” Cochran-Johnson said. “The DeKalb County Police Department has enacted a plan to address this issue through measures such as increased patrols and assigning additional detectives. It is my hope that footage from the video surveillance systems will be a valuable tool to aid them and deter crime so we can be swift in the apprehension of criminals.”
The ordinance would permit county employees to cite businesses who do not comply. Such citations could results in fines or imprisonment upon conviction in Magistrate Court, officials said.
About the Author