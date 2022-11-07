Conviction doesn’t mean dismissal for ex-DeKalb official’s ethics cases

A total of four ethics complaints filed between 2014 and 2016 accuse the former commissioner of, among other things, misusing her county purchasing card; using county employees to help her reelection campaign; not recusing herself from contract talks involving a business owner with whom she was reportedly in a relationship; and improperly accepting “in-kind memberships” to a local YMCA.

Despite the time that has passed, all but one of the complaints is still pending — for a number of reasons.

Amid the allegations, Barnes Sutton and attorney Dwight Thomas filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the ethics board and the way certain members were appointed. A 2018 ruling from the Georgia Supreme Court took their side and ultimately rendered the ethics board dormant for nearly three years.

A new version of the ethics board was reassembled in early 2021. A hearing on two of the outstanding Barnes Sutton cases was scheduled for November of last year, but it was ultimately delayed pending the completion of her criminal trial.

Asked last week if the ethics office should continue to pursue cases against Barnes Sutton, Thomas said it “depends on whether the board wants to incur additional costs for a matter that old.”

He said he was “prepared to litigate several issues” related to the ethics matters and, while he does not represent Barnes Sutton in her criminal case, suggested that recent verdict would be appealed as well.

“There will not be any federal finality for almost two years due to the appellate process,” Thomas said.

Sentencing in Barnes Sutton’s criminal case was originally set for early January, but court filings show it has since been moved to Feb. 14. It was not immediately clear why the hearing was rescheduled.

The former commissioner faces a maximum of 20 years in prison but her sentence is likely to be significantly less.