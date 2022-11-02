BREAKING: Ex-DeKalb commissioner found guilty of extortion

Veasley was a subcontractor on a multimillion contract tied to work on DeKalb County’s Snapfinger Creek Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant. Barnes Sutton allegedly extorted Veasley because she was upset another vendor — Veasley’s former employer — was not included on the project.

With help from Morris Williams, a county staffer who was wearing a wire after being flipped by the FBI, Veasley ultimately paid Barnes Sutton a total of $1,000. The FBI “disrupted” her demands in Aug. 2014.

“This was a shakedown, plain and simple,” prosecutor Victor Salgado said during his closing argument earlier this week.

Barnes Sutton’s defense team contended at trial that the payments were not bribes but contributions to an “informal legal defense fund.” At the time, authorities were already investigating allegations involving the commissioner misusing a county purchasing card.

Though Barnes Sutton was not charged until 2019, her actions came during a period of DeKalb County governance defined by corruption and backroom deals. Several officials and county employees from the same era were implicated by a special grand jury, faced criminal charges or both.

The Barnes Sutton case — possibly the final legal shoe to drop from that period in the early- to mid-2010s — was originally scheduled to go to trial in 2020. It was delayed several times thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and a variety of other issues.

Natasha Silas, one of Barnes Sutton’s attorneys, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday evening.