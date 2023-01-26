Carter Center, others weigh in on Atlanta training center conflict

Environmentalists, police abolitionists and other left-wing activists also seized upon the issue.

The movement is a very loose coalition, with overlapping priorities and differing tactics. But over the last year-plus, various individuals have occupied the forest, clashed directly with police and claimed responsibility for vandalism and threats against contractors tied to the project.

Community members have marched and held rallies.

It all came to a head on Jan. 18, when authorities claim Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran fired upon Georgia state troopers entering the forest to conduct a “clearing operation.” One still-unnamed trooper was shot in the abdomen; his colleagues, also not identified, shot and killed Teran.

The incident reignited the issue locally and nationally, and triggered the downtown Atlanta protest that turned destructive over the weekend.

“This wasn’t inevitable,” Gresham Park resident Kate Ditler, a self-described participant in the anti-training center movement, said after the shooting. “Had any of our officials listened to our cries when we said the police are violent, they’re killing our people, we don’t want them here, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Teran’s death has also pulled issue back into the mainstream.

The Georgia chapter of the Sierra Club, which had largely remained silent on the training center proposal, released a new statement this week saying it was “horrified” by Teran’s death and calling on Mayor Andre Dickens to cancel the lease for the project.

The Southern Center for Human Rights weighed in on Wednesday, saying it “oppose[s] state violence in every single one of its many insidious forms.”

Teran, the statement said, was “taken from a community that for nearly two years has been voicing its fears and concerns with the Atlanta Police Department’s proposed Public Safety Training Facility in the historic Weelaunee Forest, through hours of public comment before elected officials, canvassing and cross-coalitional solidarity building and education, and the passive occupation of those same sacred forest grounds.”

SCHR Statement on the Killing of Manuel "Tortugita" Terán: https://t.co/Q8Y9OTNiZR pic.twitter.com/Qf6JOlra5Q — Southern Center for Human Rights (@southerncenter) January 25, 2023

After the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said there was no body camera footage from the shooting incident, Georgia NAACP president Gerald Griggs wrote that “we need body cams on all Law Enforcement Officers in Georgia. FULL STOP.”

Other local officials — from Dickens and Democratic U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp — have decried the violence of Saturday’s protests but largely stayed quiet on the larger issue of the training center.

Kemp referred to “militant activists” at the site during his Wednesday “state of the state” address.

“That’s just the latest example of why here in Georgia, we’ll always back the blue.”

Two Democratic congresswomen from outside the state have, meanwhile, backed local organizers calling for an independent investigation into the shooting.

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib joined Missouri’s Cori Bush in tweeting support.

“We demand justice for Tortuguita,” Tlaib wrote. “I stand with the forest protectors righteously fighting Cop City.”