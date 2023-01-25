DeKalb DA to make ‘announcement’ about Atlanta training center shooting

Teran, one of many activists intermittently living in the woods near the training center site to protest its construction, is alleged to have fired at troopers “without warning” as they approached during a “clearing operation” taking place that day. Teran was killed when several troopers returned fire, authorities have said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the probe into the shooting, as it does with all officer-involved incidents throughout the state.

Activists and others have called for an independent investigation.

The press conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Please return to AJC.com for updates.