DeKalb DA to make ‘announcement’ about Atlanta training center shooting

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office was set to make an “announcement” Wednesday regarding last week’s incident that left a protester dead and a state trooper wounded near the site of Atlanta’s planned public safety training center.

What, exactly, the announcement would be was not revealed. A spokesperson declined to provide further information.

The proposed training center site is owned by the city of Atlanta and leased to the Atlanta Police Foundation, which hopes to build a sprawling, $90-million facility. But the property — a former prison farm turned forest — lies in DeKalb County.

That means DeKalb DA Sherry Boston and her office are tasked with prosecuting anyone arrested at the site (with assistance from the state’s attorney general).

It’s unclear, though, what role Boston’s office has played or would play in investigating the Jan. 18 shooting that left a still-unnamed trooper wounded and 26-year-old Manuel Teran dead.

Teran, one of many activists intermittently living in the woods near the training center site to protest its construction, is alleged to have fired at troopers “without warning” as they approached during a “clearing operation” taking place that day. Teran was killed when several troopers returned fire, authorities have said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the probe into the shooting, as it does with all officer-involved incidents throughout the state.

Activists and others have called for an independent investigation.

The press conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

