Atlanta Hustle disc golf playoff is Aug. 11

Based in Doraville, Atlanta Hustle officials of the American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) announce their first home playoff game at 8 p.m. Aug. 11 at Silverbacks Park, 3200 Atlanta Silverbacks Way, Atlanta.

If Atlanta Hustle wins on Aug. 11, the team will compete in AUDL Championship Weekend on Aug. 25-26 at the TCO Stadium at Viking Lakes in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For $20, tickets for the Aug. 11 playoff can be ordered at tinyurl.com/ycyuaxp3.

Children under 14 will be admitted for free.

For more information about Atlanta Hustle, ticket sales and updates, visit theaudl.com/hustle.

More details can be found at SilverbacksPark.com or facebook.com/AtlantaHustle.

