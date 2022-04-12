4-year-old boy drowned in pond after wandering away from apartment, police say

DeKalb police asked for the public’s help to locate Kyuss Williams after he wandered away from his family’s home in the East Ponce Village Apartments off Juliette Road around 6:30 p.m. They called off the search eight hours later when his body was recovered from the community’s pond.

According to Channel 2 Action News, the boy had autism. His family was visiting relatives at the apartment complex when they noticed he was missing, DeKalb police Chief Mirtha Ramos told the news station from the scene.