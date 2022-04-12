4-year-old boy drowned in pond after wandering away from apartment, police say

A massive search for a 4-year-old boy ended in tragedy Thursday morning when the boy’s body was pulled from a pond behind a DeKalb County apartment building.
DeKalb police asked for the public’s help to locate Kyuss Williams after he wandered away from his family’s home in the East Ponce Village Apartments off Juliette Road around 6:30 p.m. They called off the search eight hours later when his body was recovered from the community’s pond.
According to Channel 2 Action News, the boy had autism. His family was visiting relatives at the apartment complex when they noticed he was missing, DeKalb police Chief Mirtha Ramos told the news station from the scene.
“The family was in the residence when they realized the child had left the residence,” Ramos said. “They didn’t know where the child was.”
The search brought officers to a nearby gas station before they focused their efforts on the pond, sending out teams of rescuers in inflated boats. The child’s body was recovered about 2:30 a.m., according to a police spokesperson.
Investigators are still looking into the drowning but do not suspect foul play, the spokesperson said.
