‘Heartbreaking accident’: 4-year-old drowns in Roswell community pool

Here are 11 tips for keeping children safe around water from public safety experts:

• Designate a “water watcher.” This person should not be reading or texting. They should never take their eyes off the children. Adults should take turns and have a designated person watching at all times.

• Even if a child can swim, vigilance is needed. A child can slip and fall, get tired or play a dangerous water game such as “hold your breath.”

• Learn to swim and teach your children to swim. Swimming lessons can protect against drowning. Go to usaswimmingfoundation.org and type in your ZIP code to find free and low-cost swim lessons close to you.

• Even children who’ve had lessons must be carefully supervised. Barriers, such as pool fencing, help prevent unsupervised access.

• Learn CPR. In the time it takes for paramedics to arrive, your CPR skills can save a life.

• Talk to your children about water safety. Children should be taught to never go into the water without a parent or guardian.

• Air-filled or foam toys are not safety devices. Don’t use water wings, noodles or inner tubes instead of life jackets. These toys are not designed to keep swimmers safe.

• Drowning can happen quickly and quietly. You might expect a drowning person to splash or yell for help. Sometimes, people quietly slip beneath the water.

• Avoid the “everyone is watching, no one is watching scenario.” Family and friends gather at a backyard barbecue and pool party. Adults assume everyone is watching the kids, but no one is watching.

• Keep children away from pool drains, pipes and other openings. Drains should be covered with federally approved covers to avoid suction entrapment

— Staff writer Helena Oliviero contributed to this article.

WATER SAFETY RESOURCES

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/HomeandRecreationalSafety/Water-Safety/

Georgia Department of Public Health: dph.georgia.gov/pools

National Drowning Prevention Alliance: ndpa.org