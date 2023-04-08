The Taste of Mableton is April 15

The Taste of Mableton is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 15 at the Mable House Complex, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton.
At 9 a.m., the parade will begin at the Mableton Walk shopping center and proceed down Floyd Road to the Mable House Complex.
Entry is free to the Taste of Mableton presented by Cobb County PARKS, the Mableton Improvement Coalition and Kaiser Permanente.
Among the attractions will be live entertainment, food trucks, games, exhibits, artists, vendors, prizes, DJ Kina Keen and the Family Fun Zone.
Entertainers will include the Cobb County Center for Performing Arts, School of Rock, Aaron Hurst Gospel Band and Checkered Blue.
For more information, visit mableton.org/Taste-of-Mableton.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com