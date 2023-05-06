X

Seafood Festival sails into Powder Springs May 12-14

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
15 minutes ago

The third annual “Bringing the Sea to the Springs” festival is coming to Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, downtown Powder Springs on May 12-14.

Among the offerings will be fresh seafood, live music and arts & crafts for sale from artisans.

Hours and days are 3-9 p.m. May 12, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 13 and noon-4 p.m. May 14.

Admission and parking are free to this family event.

The first festival in 2021 welcomed more than 10,000 attendees; and its return last year earned the “Spot-On Event of the Year” Award from Cobb Travel & Tourism.

“Each year it gets better and better, and I just look forward to the excitement,” said Mayor Al Thurman.

While the emphasis is on enjoying fresh seafood, other cuisines will be available as well.

Live music will be provided by Atlanta musicians, including Gold Standard Band, a cover band that plays hits from R&B groups; Crossroads Band, an acoustic and electric band specializing in bluesy and easy-going tunes; and the May 13 headliner, Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers.

Additional acts are listed on the event website at BringingTheSeaToTheSprings.com.

No coolers or pets are allowed.

Tickets are available for unique events such as The Beach Club VIP Ticket, which includes VIP seating, a private bar and lawn games.

In addition to the city, sponsors are Cobb Travel & Tourism, Georgia Party Rental, Collett’s Country Store - Johnny’s BBQ, Katie Harris State Farm Insurance, Spa Wags, Rid Property Services and One Parker Style.

For more information on the festival, contact Robin Roberts at 706-897-6179 or mermaidrobin777@gmail.com.

