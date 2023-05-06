Seafood Festival sails into Powder Springs May 12-14

“Each year it gets better and better, and I just look forward to the excitement,” said Mayor Al Thurman.

While the emphasis is on enjoying fresh seafood, other cuisines will be available as well.

Live music will be provided by Atlanta musicians, including Gold Standard Band, a cover band that plays hits from R&B groups; Crossroads Band, an acoustic and electric band specializing in bluesy and easy-going tunes; and the May 13 headliner, Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers.

Additional acts are listed on the event website at BringingTheSeaToTheSprings.com.

No coolers or pets are allowed.

Tickets are available for unique events such as The Beach Club VIP Ticket, which includes VIP seating, a private bar and lawn games.

In addition to the city, sponsors are Cobb Travel & Tourism, Georgia Party Rental, Collett’s Country Store - Johnny’s BBQ, Katie Harris State Farm Insurance, Spa Wags, Rid Property Services and One Parker Style.

For more information on the festival, contact Robin Roberts at 706-897-6179 or mermaidrobin777@gmail.com.