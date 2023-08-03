BreakingNews
Powder Springs opens skate park

Credit: Jon Gargis for Powder Springs

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
10 minutes ago
A $2.2 million skate park has received a soft opening by Powder Springs city officials.

California Skateparks was awarded the design-build contract by the city officials.

The skate park is among the features at the Silver Comet Linear Park on Richard Sailors Parkway at Powder Springs Road along with a covered basketball court, an inclusive playground, restrooms and a covered area with fitness equipment.

A bowl and a street course with ramps and rails are part of the skate park.

A grand opening event for the skate park will be held sometime in September, according to city spokesman Jon Gargis on the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CityOfPowderSprings.

All users of the skate park - no matter their skill level - are required to wear adequate protective gear, he added.

See more details at CaliforniaSkateparks.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
1h ago
