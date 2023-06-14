X

Juneteenth events are set throughout Cobb

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
Many opportunities are available to celebrate and commemorate Juneteenth in Cobb County during mid-June.

A federal holiday since 2021, Juneteenth observes June 19, 1865, when the last African-American slaves held in Confederate states were freed by the Union army in Texas.

Marietta - 20th annual Cobb County NAACP Juneteenth Celebration:

  • 7-11 p.m. June 16 on the Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square, downtown Marietta. This free Evening under the Stars will include music. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Tables for eight are available for reservation at bit.ly/3Mw8gFn.
  • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 17 also on the Marietta Square.
  • 2 to 6 p.m. June 18 on the Marietta Square. Fathers and “Salute to Our Heroes” will be honored that day.

Austell - Austell Juneteenth Festival: noon-7 p.m. festival June 17 at Legion Park at Sweetwater Creek, 5514 Austell Powder Springs Road. The free, family-friendly event will include live music, African drummers, stilt walkers, food vendors, storytellers, African dancers, face painting and arts & crafts. AustellJuneteenth.com

Juneteenth Powder Springs Community Celebration and Unity Walk: 2-8 p.m. June 17 in Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. Experience history, culture, entertainment, African dance and puppetry, with a Unity Youth Hour, Unity Choir, Unity Message and Unity Walk during this free event. JuneteenthPowderSprings.org

Acworth - Concert on the Green: A Juneteenth Celebration: 5 p.m. June 17 in Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth. The concert will be given by @total_package_band_atlanta. Bring blankets and folding chairs, and join this celebration of freedom and respect for all cultures. Email mbgibbs@acworth.org.

Smyrna - Concert: 3-3:45 p.m. June 18 in the Smyrna Library meeting room, 100 Village Green Circle SE. Light refreshments will be served. Dileesa Archer will sing. youtube.com/@Dileesa or TravelCobb.org/event/juneteenth-concert

Cobb African-American Public Policy Forum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 at the Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta for ages 18 and older. Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid will present her annual African-American Policy Forum. bit.ly/45ys9Es. RSVP at bit.ly/CobbPublicPolicyForum.

