Cobb closes Lewis A. Ray Library in Oakdale for renovation

Lewis A. Ray Library in the Oakdale community is closed temporarily for a renovation project, with the reopening anticipated in November.

The Cobb County Property Management Department will transform the library into a family services branch to focus on children’s collections, resources and programming, according to Cobb officials.

New, enclosed children’s program and study rooms, reconfigured staff and service desk space and updated furniture will be included.

Opened 56 years ago, the current facility has served as a small library at 4500 Oakdale Road, Smyrna between South Cobb Drive and Atlanta Road near Interstate 285 and Cumberland Parkway.

The library’s patrons, who have placed holds for library items to check out, will be able to retrieve the materials at the Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta.

Another area library is South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road SW, Mableton.

For updates on the Lewis A. Ray Library project and information on Cobb library programs and services, visit cobbcat.org.