Christmas light show is at Six Flags White Water

Enchanted Safari continues through Dec. 31 at Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway, Marietta.

Credit: TIM PELUSO 2021

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
31 minutes ago

Through Dec. 31, Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway, Marietta is home to “Enchanted Safari.”

The world’s largest drive-through holiday light experience features more than 1 million lights and hundreds of animated displays, according to an Enchanted Safari statement.

The event is produced by World of Illumination as “an audio-visual immersive experience, using state-of-the-art technology and whimsical, joy-filled designs,” the organization added.

For $39.99 or $49.99 and taxes, tickets are available per vehicle at WorldOfIllumination.com/tickets/marietta-georgia-six-flags-white-water to choose dates and arrival time windows.

Hours and days are 6-10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
