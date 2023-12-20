Christmas light show is at Six Flags White Water

Through Dec. 31, Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway, Marietta is home to “Enchanted Safari.”
The world’s largest drive-through holiday light experience features more than 1 million lights and hundreds of animated displays, according to an Enchanted Safari statement.
The event is produced by World of Illumination as “an audio-visual immersive experience, using state-of-the-art technology and whimsical, joy-filled designs,” the organization added.
For $39.99 or $49.99 and taxes, tickets are available per vehicle at WorldOfIllumination.com/tickets/marietta-georgia-six-flags-white-water to choose dates and arrival time windows.
Hours and days are 6-10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
